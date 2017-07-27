OBIT: Donna Jean Gilland

Donna Jean Gilland, age 66, passed from this earth to be with her Father in heaven, on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. She was born in Great Bend, KS to Darwin and Betty Downing Adams on January 13, 1951. Donna lived and graduated high school in Ulysses, KS in 1969. She attended Dodge City Community College, becoming a nurse for over 39yrs. She loved old movies and spending time with her grandkids. Donna is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joe Neal Adams. She is survived by two daughters; Mindy and Jay Wagner of Yukon and their children, Christin Smith, Lauren, Mason, and Garrett Wagner; Michelle & Adam Satten of Mustang and their children, McKenzie Millwee, Zachary Millwee, Trayden Daniels, Gavin Satten, Griffin Satten, Elijah Satten, and Zachariah Satten. Also by two sisters; Carol Rider of Ulysses, KS and Nancy Mummey of Laurel, MT. Memorial services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2017 at 2:00pm in the Chapel of McNeil’s Funeral Service. In lieu of flowers, Donna would like to honor her grandsons by having donations made to the Boy Scouts of America.

