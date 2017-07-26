OBIT: Nathalie (Nelson, Hobbs) Johnson

Nathalie (Nelson, Hobbs) Johnson was born Sept. 11, 1932, in Anadarko, the daughter of Woody and Eunice Nelson. She left this earth to be with her Lord on July 23, 2017, in El Reno.

In 1998, she and her late husband, Bill, moved from Anadarko to Yukon.

Nathalie enjoyed the Yukon Senior Citizens Center, visiting with friends and playing cards, but her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her three daughters and grandkids.

She is preceded in death by her children’s father, Roy Neil Hobbs; parents, Woody and Eunice Nelson; brothers, Homer Nelson and Billy Don Nelson; granddaughter, Jamie Dawn Roberts, great-grandson, Grayson Wayne Lee and her husband, Albert W. “Bill” Johnson.

Nathalie is survived by daughter, Carolyn Cotton and husband Steve of Edmond; daughter, Dianne Hodges and husband Carl of Yukon; grandson, Ryan Hodges and wife Jodanna of Mustang; great-granddaughter, Mckenna and great-grandson, Cash; daughter, Laurie Roberts and husband Jeff of Edmond; granddaughter, Jill Lee and husband Frank of Edmond; great-granddaughter, Taylor; grandson, Justin Roberts and wife Sarah of Broken Arrow; brother Calvin Nelson and wife Edith of Henderson, Nevada, and special friend, Leroy Folks.

Viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 27, at Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 28, at First Baptist Church, Yukon with interment following at 2 p.m., at Memory Lane Cemetery, Anadarko,.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.