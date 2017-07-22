Yukon top-30 athletes: Nos. 21-25 revealed in second-week of series

We have now entered the second week of my top-30 current athletes at Yukon High School. It’s time to unveil Nos. 21-25 as I count down to reveal my No. 1 athlete at YHS.

To recap last week, No. 30 was football player Jamar Smith, No. 29 was volleyball player Mallory Scott, No. 28 was cheerleader Rylee Newport, No. 27 was baseball player Dalton DeBaud and No. 26 was football and rugby player Eddie Jackson.

Here’s a look at Nos. 21-25:

21. Kamryn Karn, senior, pom

Kamryn Karn will be a senior on the Yukon High School varsity pom squad this year and will be among the squad’s leaders.

Karn was one of the many highlights at the pom camp Yukon went to at the University of Oklahoma last month. Karn earned All-American status and helped lead the squad to one of the best performances at the camp.

As the YHS pom squad prepares to go to the state competition this fall, they will count on Karn’s leadership, as they compete for a state championship.

22. Aleyah Holman, senior, softball

Aleyah Holman is a starting outfielder on the Yukon High School varsity softball team. Holman was a key piece to the puzzle on last season’s team that made a quarterfinal state tournament run.

Holman’s speed and athletic ability allow her to track down balls in the outfield that would normally be uncatchable. She also utilizes that speed and athleticism at the plate. If she gets the ball on the ground, she is very difficult to throw out at first base.

As a senior, Holman is expected to be a leader for the Millerettes. Yukon returns quite a few players from last year’s roster, so the expectations around the program in 2017 are huge and Holman will play a big part in whether or not YHS fulfills those lofty goals.

23. Jules Martin, senior, girls basketball

Jules Martin is a starting guard for the Yukon High School varsity girls basketball team. Martin had a solid year on the court for the Millerettes last year as a junior.

She is a dependable ball-handler, who has the ability to run the offense and get the ball in the right hands for Yukon. Martin’s scoring improved throughout the season last year and this year, she will be counted on to score more for YHS.

As a senior and with a new coach in place, Martin will again be asked to run the offense but also be a senior leader for the Millerettes, as they begin a new era of Yukon girls basketball.

24. Emily Kimmel, senior, girls soccer

Emily Kimmel is a starting midfielder for the Yukon High School varsity girls soccer team. Kimmel had a tremendous junior year for the Millerettes on the soccer pitch, as she helped lead Yukon to the playoffs.

Kimmel is a tenacious player, who doesn’t shy away from getting physical while she’s on the field. Her ability to dominate the ball and her area on the field are a big reason why the Yukon girls were able to make the postseason last year despite being in one of the toughest districts in the state.

As a senior, Kimmel will be counted on to be a leader on and off the field for Yukon. The Millerettes return a solid number of players from last year’s playoff team. Her ability to continue to dominate the middle part of the field will be crucial to Yukon’s success.

25. Colton Humphrey, senior, boys soccer

Colton Humphrey is a starter on the Yukon High School boys varsity soccer team. Humphrey was instrumental in the Millers turning their season around and making it to the postseason in 2017.

Humphrey welcomes the physicality while he’s on the pitch for Yukon and his ball skills help him control his space on the field.

As a senior, Humphrey will be counted as a leader for the Millers. He is one of the few leaders on the team for Yukon that are returning in 2018. Humphrey will be key to the success next spring for YHS.