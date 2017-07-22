Ex-dispatcher files wrongful termination suit

A former dispatcher with the city of Yukon has filed a lawsuit against the city for wrongful termination.

Ali Razavi, who joined the police department as a 9-1-1 dispatcher on Nov. 26, 2012, has sued the department for up to $300,000.

He says, in his lawsuit, that he was fired because he complained about national origin and religious discrimination in the workplace. In addition, he said he was terminated May 3, 2016, because of his national origin.

Razavi is an Iranian national with a Muslim heritage.

According to the lawsuit, Ravazi said he was subjected to several types of discrimination, including being called names that were derogatory.

In addition, he claims that his coworkers would come into work with towels on their head making fun of him, and would make jokes toward him about his national origin and religion.

Among the comments, he claims, was “I didn’t see your camel parked out front today.”

Court documents show that he complained about the incidents numerous times to his supervisor, including a few weeks before he was terminated.

Razavi is asking for lost earnings, past and future, as well as compensatory damages including pecuniary losses, emotional pain, suffering, inconvenience, mental anguish and other losses.

Yukon City Attorney Gary E. Miller said the city received a copy of the lawsuit on Tuesday, and he had not had time to review it.

Miller said it is likely that the case will be turned over to the city’s insurance carrier for an investigation.

“I just saw it today,” he said.