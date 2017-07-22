City issues more than $7M in building permits

More than $7 million in building permits were issued last month by the City of Yukon.

According to a report from the city’s development services department, the permits included three major projects: Yukon Angle, Discovery Church and improvements to the alternative learning center.

In addition, Taber Homes has asked for $2.6 million in permits to build 10 homes in the Frisco Ridge addition.

According to the report, Yukon Angle, 1010 Garth Brooks Blvd., received a permit for $2,225,000

Work on the former car dealership location began in earnest this month. Officials are in the process of completely remodeling the interior and exterior of the building.

The location was last used by Canadian Valley Technology Center as its main campus after the El Reno location was destroyed by a tornado.

The technology center returned to its original location earlier this year.

Bill Reid, a sales associate for Baker First, said the 43,000-square-foot site will house retail on the first floor, and offices on the second and third.

In addition, there is a substantial amount of “flex” space.

Initially, officials had hoped to move tenants into the building by Aug. 1. However, that has been pushed back to fall. He said the first clients are expected to move in around Oct. 1.

“We have had incredible interest. More than even we thought we would have,” he said.

Meanwhile, Discovery Church was issued a permit valued at $2.5 million.

Officials at the church said the permit is for the construction of a new sanctuary.

Additional details about the project were not available.

The addition of portable buildings at the Yukon Public School’s alternative education site resulted in a permit valued at $190,000.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeroth said the district moved the buildings from another school, but will do additional work to make them useable at the Yukon Alternative Learning facility. That project is expected to be completed before school begins.

In addition, a permit was issued for 2121 S. Yukon Parkway. The work is valued at $110,000.

Taber Homes took out 10 residential permits valued at $2,671,350 for homes to be constructed in the Frisco Ridge addition.

In addition, plans are under review for a new Zaxby’s restaurant that will be in front of Lowe’s; an expansion at Spanish Cove retirement center; a pick-up location for Walmart and a new street maintenance and equipment building for the city of Yukon.