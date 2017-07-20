Mustang Power Plant to be more efficient

The Mustang Power Plant is getting an upgrade that’ll be in effect by the end of this year.

The project, which began about a year and a half ago, includes building seven new turbines to replace the old turbines built in the 1950s.

“We’re replacing the simple cycle turbines installed in the 1950s with seven new quick-start, natural gas-fired combustion turbines. The new turbines will generate approximately 462 MWs (megawatts) of power. It’s a quite an impressive project and we’ve made substantial progress,” read an email from Gayle Berry, senior communications specialist for OG&E.

The new and old units are the same size megawatts wise, but the new units are better, more efficient and more responsive, Project Manager Steven Blansett said.

The old plant, which is among the oldest still operating in the U.S., took 10-20 hours to get to full power, but the seven new units can get to full power in 10 minutes.

The new units also further reduce OG&E’s carbon footprint, enhances grid reliability and supports the use of renewability energy.

The new engines come from Montreal, Canada and other parts of the project come from all over the world.

The first of the new engines will be “fired up” in September, with the other six following by the year’s end.

The old plant will be decommissioned at the end of the year when all seven units are in use.

The seven new units each have a power control module.

“That’s the brains of the entire unit,” Blansett said. “It controls the generator, it controls the turbines and that’s where we talk to the control room. Each one of these I can actually drive the turbine from inside of one of those gray boxes. We take all of those gray boxes and tie them together and take them to the control room—we can watch all seven of them and drive all seven of them.”

The plant contains transformers to step the voltages up. There are two voltages being produced, including 69,000 and 138,000 volts.

On the grounds of the Mustang Power Plant, there is the power distribution center (PDC), which is where all the electrical feeds into. Voltage from the substations runs through the transformers, through the power distribution center then is shipped out wherever it’s needed.

The PDC has been designed where if something were to go wrong and an arc flash were to happen (an electrical explosion or discharge), it takes it out and dissipates it so the workers are protected, Blansett said.

In the water treatment building, well water is taken through a filtration before being dumped into the 600,000 gallon, carbon steel service tank. The service water is then cleaned up through another system before running it through an electrical discharge system. The water is then moved into the demineralized, 1.1 million gallon, stainless steel tank, which isn’t good for anything but ejecting into the turbines.

The gas turbines contain engines like what would be seen on the side of an airplane, Blansett said. The demineralized water is injected at the combustion area to keep the temperatures and emissions down. They also do what they call a “turbo charger,” where they spray the water directly into the nose of the turbine to cool the incoming air and absorb more energy, giving a power boost.

“That’s what all the water is used for,” Blansett said. “We don’t use nowhere near the water that the old plant used. Everything out here is made to be operated without cooling water. You see the cooling towers that are out here—that’s to make steam, I don’t make steam.”

The 600,000 gallon, carbon steel tank must maintain two hours-worth of reserved water.

“If all hell breaks loose and we have a fire or there’s a grass fire or whatever, we can actually fight it. That gives us two hours of firefighting power—that’s if we lose all the water. I’ve got a city water tie in that I can jump into this I think if the well pumps on it can dump into this at the same time. This is just a catastrophic option if doomsday happens,” Blansett said.

The plant also has an emergency generator.

The location of the power plant is near OG&E’s largest population center: the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, as well as vital facilities such as Tinker Air Force Base and Will Rogers Airport. The central Oklahoma location is ideal to support the reliability of the overall grid.

“The location has an existing power plant workforce and infrastructure, including construction to nine transmission lines of two different voltage levels, which ensures that energy can be delivered where it is most critical,” a fact sheet on the project read.

Out of 501 days on the job and 750,000 man hours (as of Thursday), there have been no injuries on the site as they make progress on getting the new units up and running.

There are currently about 350 people working on site with PCL Construction as the general contractor.

One of the seven units is close to being done, but a large amount of the work that has been done is hidden underground. There are hundreds of miles of cables running underneath the power plant.

The amount of work being done to modernize the power plant will provide energy to more than just Oklahoma City and can be transported wherever it’s needed.