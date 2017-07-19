Obituary: Lynda Dianne (Lowe) Brand

Lynda Dianne (Lowe) Brand of Mustang passed away at her home on July 18, 2017 to be with her Lord and Savior. She was preceded in death by her father Jim Lowe. She is survived by her mother Margaret Lowe of Yukon, OK, her husband L.B. “Pete” Brand and her brother Lyle Lowe and his wife, Cheri of Mustang, OK, daughter Jamie Reed and husband David of Mustang, OK, and step daughter Teresa Cyr and husband Steve. Also by grandchildren, Tyler Reed, Lyndsie Reed and Austin Reed, Madison Brasher and husband Scott, Brice Rathke, Reid Rathke, Ashlen Cyr and Ryan Cyr, and many nieces and nephews. Lynda was an active member of The Bridge Assembly of God. She enjoyed life to the fullest, traveling with Pete, husband of 24 years, all over the country. A big part later in life, traveling to watch grandkids play sports! She loved mowing, yard work, flowers and needlework, making many things for friends and family! She will gravely missed by family and friends but most of all by those who called her MiMi!

The family would like to send their thanks and appreciation to Mercy Hospice, Dr. Sonja John Varghese and staff at Mercy Oncology and to the many friends and family for their support

Services will be held at 10am on Friday, July 21, 2017 at The Bridge Assembly of God with interment following in the Mustang Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcneilsfuneral.com