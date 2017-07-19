Mustang raises football ticket prices for Yukon game

One of the state’s best high school football rivalries will hit the gridiron Sept. 1 when Yukon takes on Mustang at Bronco Stadium to open the 2017 season.

Those who plan on attending the annual Bedlam clash between the two Canadian County schools will need to have more green in their wallets than in past years.

Mustang Public Schools athletic director Robert Foreman announced Wednesday that ticket prices for the Yukon/Mustang football game will be $7 this year instead of the traditional $5. The cost for seniors 65 and older will be $5.

Children who are not yet in kindergarten will be able to get in the gate for free but everyone else, including students, will have to pay $7.

The ticket prices for the remainder of the home games on the schedule for Mustang will be back down to $5 and $3 for seniors.

The Yukon/Mustang Bedlam match-up attracts thousands of people to the game every year. Foreman said he is hoping to see 20,000 people in attendance on Sept. 1.

“Yukon ticket price increase is due to lack of educational funding, which in turn trickles down to athletics,” Foreman said. “We are completely self-sufficient, meaning we have to raise revenue.”

Since Mustang is the host school this year, they will get the entire gate revenue.