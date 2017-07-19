Few leads in Yukon woman’s shooting death

Oklahoma City police say they continue to investigate the death of a 30-year-old Yukon woman, who was shot to death last week.

Oklahoma City police spokesman Sgt. Gary Knight said Monday authorities have few leads into the death of Ashley Easton and Bashar Burks.

Burks’ body was found July 10 by authorities inside a burning car that had been involved in an accident. Authorities said at the time that officers trying to rescue Burks were able to determine that he was dead before the accident occurred.

The driver of the car was not at the scene when officers arrived.

The next morning, officers were notified that a body was found near the scene of the accident.

Authorities identified the body as being Easton.

According to Amy Elliott, with the state medical examiner’s office, Easton died of a gunshot wound to the neck and head. The case has been ruled a homicide.

Elliott said Burks’ cause of death is not yet known.

According to court records, Easton and Burks were roommates. They had recently been sued in Canadian County District Court and were to appear on July 10.

Burks also had a felony conviction dating to 2007 for robbery with a firearm.

Knight said authorities have no suspect in connection with the case.