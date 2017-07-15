Yukon top-30 athletes: Nos. 26-30 revealed in the opening week of series

For the next six-weeks, I will be releasing my current top-30 athletes at Yukon High School. The top-30 athlete rankings is based on what each athlete has accomplished up to this point of his or her career and what their potential is going into this school year.

Past statistics and what I have seen with my own eyes will determine the rankings. It is strictly my opinion, not the Yukon Review’s or any other staff member at the Review’s opinion. Today, I will reveal Nos. 26-30 on my list.

Eddie Jackson, senior, football and rugby

Eddie Jackson is one of the most underrated athletes at Yukon High School. He is a defensive back on the Miller football team and a member of the Yukon boys rugby club.

In football, Jackson was a bright spot on a defense that struggled throughout the 2016 season. Jackson was a starting cornerback and despite being under-sized, he was able to make life difficult for opposing receivers. His quickness allowed him to stick to his man and his rare-athletic ability enabled him to go up and make plays on the ball when he needed to throughout the season.

On the rugby pitch, Jackson’s athletic ability and speed was vital to the Millers’ rugby success this past spring. Yukon has one of the top rugby clubs in the state and athletes like Jackson are a big reason why.

Jackson’s future looks very bright as he is expected to play another big role in the defensive backfield this fall for the Yukon football team and with another year under his belt in rugby, look for the senior to shine on the pitch this spring.

Dalton Debaud, senior, baseball

Dalton Debaud made a big stride on the baseball diamond this past spring for the Millers. As a junior, he became a force to be reckoned with on the mound and in the field.

Debaud was a key cog for Coach Kevin James on the mound this season, as he was utilized as both a starter and a reliever for Yukon. In the field, he was solid and dependable throughout the year.

At the plate, Debaud was up-and-down to open the season but as the weather warmed up, so did he. His patience at the plate is what allowed him to be more successful at the plate. Debaud had a strong summer for the Millers, as he is now expected to be a leader in the program.

This coming year, Debaud is expected to be a key player for the Millers on the mound, in the field and at the plate. If he can make another big stride going into his senior year this spring, Debaud will provide problems for Yukon opponents.

Rylee Newport, junior, cheer

Rylee Newport is one of the top cheerleaders at Yukon High School and one of the top in the state. Newport was a member of the 2016 National Cheerleading Association national champion cheer squad for Yukon High School and the YHS regional championship cheer team in 2015.

Newport is also a member of an all-star cheer team called Heart Restricted 5 at Twist and Shout. She was a member of the National Cheerleading Association national champion cheer squad in 2015 and was a member of the Summit Champion cheer squad in 2015 and 2016.

On top of those accomplishments, Newport is a four-time All-American.

Going into her junior year, Newport is expected to be one of the leaders on the Yukon High School cheer squad this academic year and looks to be a key piece to the puzzle on trying to get back to being regional champions and national champions.

Mallory Scott, junior, basketball and volleyball

Mallory Scott is one of the top multi-sport athletes roaming the halls at Yukon High School. Scott is a member of the girls basketball team and the volleyball team.

In girls basketball, Scott plays in the post and she is able to utilize her height and athletic ability to have success in the paint for the Millerettes. As a sophomore, she had a solid season despite dealing with a bad ankle injury she sustained early in the year.

On the volleyball court, Scott is one of the more versatile players on the team. She can guard the net with her height and can play toward the back of the formation and guard the perimeter with her speed.

This year, Scott will be counted on to be one of the main post players on the basketball court for first-year coach Roy Wyckoff and on the volleyball court, she will be asked to be one of the team leaders on and off the court.

Jamar Smith, senior, football

Jamar Smith is one of the more intimidating forces on the Yukon football team with his enormous size and the position he plays for the Millers.

Smith is a starting offensive tackle for the Millers and played a big role in Yukon’s running game improving throughout the season last year. Despite the struggles in the win and loss column, the Millers were able to get better offensively and Smith was a big reason why that improvement occurred.

This coming year as a senior, Smith will be counted on even more, as the Miller switch to the flex-bone offense. Smith will be asked to block and to hold his blocks for a long period of time in the system. If Smith shows he can get the job done, look for Yukon to have success and for Smith to get numerous college offers to play football at the next level.