‘Imagine Mustang’ in final stages
City Council members received a copy of the near-completed “Imagine Mustang” comprehensive plan last week so they could give comments or ask questions about the plan during Monday’s Work Session.
Imagine Mustang is about planning for what the City of Mustang’s future will look like.
The comprehensive plan, done by Halff Associates and ADG, sets the tone for how the city will develop, grow and change over the next several years.
The last time the city updated its comprehensive plan was in 2003.
The new plan kicked off phase one at this time last year beginning with a kick-off meeting. Phase one was about project initiation and the status of Mustang. The project then continued through stakeholder interviews in August 2016, forming a steering committee in August 2016 and launching a project website in September 2016.
The steering committee is made up of eight people:
—Jay Adams, mayor,
—Jess Schweinberg, City Council member,
—Tim Rooney, city manager,
—Jesse Bratton, planning commission and board of adjustment,
—Charles Bradley, deputy superintendent for Mustang Public Schools,
—Morgan Shepard, city planner,
—Renee Peerman, executive director for the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, and
—Melissa Helsel, community development director.
Phase two, the citywide vision plan, began with a community survey administered from September through December 2016, being present at Mustang’s Western Days event in September 2016 to use a booth to inform citizens about the plan and have them fill out the surveys, having a planning charrette in October 2016, doing the major product with alternative scenarios and results, hosting public workshop No. 1 in November 2016, and looking at the product’s preferred scenarios.
Phase three, which included the actual comprehensive plan and implementation, began with public workshop No. 2 in May, a draft comprehensive plan, a city council planning and zoning meeting and finally adopting the comprehensive plan.
The initial meeting with the planning commission will be July 25. The consultant team will come to make a presentation about it and educate people about it. The planning commission may then give some feedback on it.
The plan would come back to the planning commission two weeks later for final recommendation.
The consultant team would then give another presentation on the plan during the Aug. 15 City Council meeting before having it on the agenda for the Sept. 5 City Council meeting to potentially adopt the plan.
“We have worked diligently over the past fifteen months to develop this IMAGINE Mustang Comprehensive Plan. Our project Steering Committee members and myself are proud to bring this vision of Mustang’s future forward,” Mayor Jay Adams wrote at the beginning of the final plan. “The consultant team and the City staff have worked together with many of you to craft this community comprehensive plan. This is a plan that touches everyone in Mustang. The plan provides vision, specific designs and implementation strategy items to help protect our family-friendly residential neighborhoods, work with existing businesses to better connect them with citizens, and attract new high-quality businesses to Mustang. The goal of these efforts is to protect the quality of life for all members of our community.
“Let us all work together to bring this vision to reality. I thank you for your time and input into this planning document—for the better future of Mustang.”
While in phase three, it was important Council members got to take a look at the final draft of the plan and make any necessary comments, suggestions or changes before the plan is put on a City Council agenda to be voted on.
“We worked on it every month and I’m real happy with it,” said Melissa Helsel, community development director. “Looking at it I think I would say it exceeded my expectations. I think they did a really good job. It kind of lays out the vision for the city for the next 20 years.”
To view the full proposed comprehensive plan, visit www.cityofmustang.org/cd/page/imagine-mustang-comprehensive-plan.
For more information on Imagine Mustang or to make comments on the plan, email Helsel at mhelsel@cityofmustang.org.
Imagine Mustang is about planning for what the City of Mustang’s future will look like.
The comprehensive plan, done by Halff Associates and ADG, sets the tone for how the city will develop, grow and change over the next several years.
The last time the city updated its comprehensive plan was in 2003.
The new plan kicked off phase one at this time last year beginning with a kick-off meeting. Phase one was about project initiation and the status of Mustang. The project then continued through stakeholder interviews in August 2016, forming a steering committee in August 2016 and launching a project website in September 2016.
The steering committee is made up of eight people:
—Jay Adams, mayor,
—Jess Schweinberg, City Council member,
—Tim Rooney, city manager,
—Jesse Bratton, planning commission and board of adjustment,
—Charles Bradley, deputy superintendent for Mustang Public Schools,
—Morgan Shepard, city planner,
—Renee Peerman, executive director for the Mustang Chamber of Commerce, and
—Melissa Helsel, community development director.
Phase two, the citywide vision plan, began with a community survey administered from September through December 2016, being present at Mustang’s Western Days event in September 2016 to use a booth to inform citizens about the plan and have them fill out the surveys, having a planning charrette in October 2016, doing the major product with alternative scenarios and results, hosting public workshop No. 1 in November 2016, and looking at the product’s preferred scenarios.
Phase three, which included the actual comprehensive plan and implementation, began with public workshop No. 2 in May, a draft comprehensive plan, a city council planning and zoning meeting and finally adopting the comprehensive plan.
The initial meeting with the planning commission will be July 25. The consultant team will come to make a presentation about it and educate people about it. The planning commission may then give some feedback on it.
The plan would come back to the planning commission two weeks later for final recommendation.
The consultant team would then give another presentation on the plan during the Aug. 15 City Council meeting before having it on the agenda for the Sept. 5 City Council meeting to potentially adopt the plan.
“We have worked diligently over the past fifteen months to develop this IMAGINE Mustang Comprehensive Plan. Our project Steering Committee members and myself are proud to bring this vision of Mustang’s future forward,” Mayor Jay Adams wrote at the beginning of the final plan. “The consultant team and the City staff have worked together with many of you to craft this community comprehensive plan. This is a plan that touches everyone in Mustang. The plan provides vision, specific designs and implementation strategy items to help protect our family-friendly residential neighborhoods, work with existing businesses to better connect them with citizens, and attract new high-quality businesses to Mustang. The goal of these efforts is to protect the quality of life for all members of our community.
“Let us all work together to bring this vision to reality. I thank you for your time and input into this planning document—for the better future of Mustang.”
While in phase three, it was important Council members got to take a look at the final draft of the plan and make any necessary comments, suggestions or changes before the plan is put on a City Council agenda to be voted on.
“We worked on it every month and I’m real happy with it,” said Melissa Helsel, community development director. “Looking at it I think I would say it exceeded my expectations. I think they did a really good job. It kind of lays out the vision for the city for the next 20 years.”
To view the full proposed comprehensive plan, visit www.cityofmustang.org/cd/page/imagine-mustang-comprehensive-plan.
For more information on Imagine Mustang or to make comments on the plan, email Helsel at mhelsel@cityofmustang.org.