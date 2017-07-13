‘Bronco Alley’ to be featured at this season’s home games

Local businesses and student organizations have the opportunity to show their Bronco pride for two hours before each home football game this season.

The Mustang Athletic Department is introducing “Bronco Alley.”

Bronco Alley is a “family-friendly, high energy, fun filled event for all Mustang Broncos fans,” a letter from Athletic Director Robert Foreman reads.

The event, hosted from 5-7 p.m. before each home varsity game this season, allows businesses and organizations to set up a booth with games, prizes, giveaways and Bronco gear.

“This event will be a tremendous opportunity to showcase your business and provide excellent exposure to our rapidly growing community. We sincerely request your partnership in this community enriching endeavor,” Foreman wrote in the letter.

Bronco Alley will be located on the practice football field directly behind Horizon Intermediate School, southwest of Bronco Stadium.

Businesses and organizations can reserve booth space for $25 per game or $100 for all five home games. The home games include Sept. 1 (Mustang v. Yukon), Sept. 8, Sept. 29, Oct. 13 and Oct. 19.

Vendors will be able to select a booth location at the time of purchase. Booth spaces are 10 feet by 10 feet.

For more information, contact Foreman or Chris Tobler at 376-7366.