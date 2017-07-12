Randy Rogers Band to headline Rock the Route

Red Dirt music fans will be in store for an evening of great music when the Randy Rogers Band takes the state Aug. 31 to Rock the Route.

Yukon city officials announced Monday that the Randy Rogers Band will be the headliner for the second annual festival.

Reckless Kelly will be the special guest.

In addition, local band Patron Aints will be the opening act.

“We are excited and are expecting bigger crowds,” said city spokesperson Jenna Roberson.

Rogers music is well-known in Red Dirt circles.

He is a native of Cleburne, Texas. He grew up listening to traditional country music.

“I wanted to be George Strait when I was in the sixth grade,” Rogers said in a news release.

He also grew up listening to music from people like Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.

“I’ve listened to them more than anybody else, my whole life. I always liked the songs. I always wanted to find out who wrote the songs and what the songs were about,” Rogers said.

The band has been together since the early 2000s and includes Geoffrey Hill, Johnny “Chops” Richardson, Brady Black, Les Lawless and Todd Stewart,.

The band is considered among the top bands on the Texas music scene.

Robertson said the concerts are free, although VIP tickets will be available for purchase. Details still are being clarified, she said.