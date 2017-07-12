Heading to the Beach: Yukon’s Alyssa Wilson selected to compete in national tournament at Pebble Beach

Yukon High School junior golfer Alyssa Wilson was one of the 81 golfers selected to compete in the 2017 PURE Insurance Championship.

The annual event, hosted by the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, will be held September 19 through September 24 at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach, Calif., and will be televised internationally on Golf Channel.

Wilson said she is looking forward to the experience.

“This is just a great opportunity,” Wilson said. “It’s such an honor to be able to go and play with so many great legends of golf. I have been playing with First Tee since I was young and this has been a goal of mine for a long time. I am really looking forward to it.”

The 81 participants, ages 14 to 18, were selected by a national panel of judges based on playing ability and comprehension of the life skills and core values learned through their involvement with The First Tee. The juniors will be teamed with 81 PGA TOUR Champions players and 162 amateurs as they compete for the pro-junior title.

Wilson said she can’t wait to play Pebble Beach.

“Pebble Beach is such an amazing place with a lot of history and to get to play it at this event is going to be an incredible experience,” Wilson said.

As of June 28, players currently committed to compete in the PURE Insurance Championship include World Golf Hall of Fame members Tom Watson and Colin Montgomerie, as well as three-time tournament winner Jeff Sluman and defending champion Paul Broadhurst. Players have until Friday, September 8 to commit, with additional commitments to be announced in the coming months.

The junior field was announced this morning on Golf Channel’s Morning Drive. The show included PGA TOUR player Luke Donald, recent NCAA star Wyndham Clark, and Golf Channel hosts Matt Ginella and Lauren Thompson, with seven junior golfers receiving surprises informing them of their selection.

“We are proud of this year’s juniors selected for the PURE Insurance Championship” said Joe Louis Barrow, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of The First Tee. “Being selected demonstrates their understanding and application of life skills, and ability to play elite golf. We appreciate our partners—PURE Insurance, PGA TOUR Champions, Pebble Beach Resorts, Poppy Hills Golf Course, Monterey Peninsula Foundation and Golf Channel—and their commitment to the event which is a life-changing experience for the juniors.”

In this 14th tournament year, more than 790 participants from The First Tee chapters have benefited from the opportunity to play in the tournament by meeting and learning from PGA TOUR Champions players and amateurs in the field, utilizing the leadership and life skills they have acquired at their chapters.

The First Tee is a nonprofit youth development organization with golf programs centered on building character through Nine Core Values™: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgment. The PURE Insurance Championship is one of 11 national opportunities provided by The First Tee home office to encourage and motivate young people as they progress through the program and toward high school graduation.

Clint Eastwood is chairman of the event. Play will be conducted on Pebble Beach Golf Links and Poppy Hills Golf Course on Friday and Saturday, with the final round contested solely at Pebble Beach on Sunday.

Wilson said she is going to be playing a lot to prepare for the six-day event.

“We play five or six rounds, so I am going to need to work on my endurance because we have to carry our own bags,” Wilson said. “To get to play alongside professional players is going to be an unbelievable experience.”