Grant to help fund Yukon road project

Yukon officials say a $71,000 grant will be used reconstruct a section of road later this year.

Yukon has been approved for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The $71,791 grant will cover about 50 percent of the project, said City Manager Jim Crosby.

Work is planned for an area bounded by Main Street, Ash Street/Inla Street, N. 11 and Piedmont/Cornwell.

Crosby said the project will involve replacement of asphalt as well as drainage work.

Also Thursday, the council approved a number of cooperative agreements with local charities.

They renewed an agreement with the Yukon Chamber of Commerce for $2,500 per month; with the Oklahoma Czechs Inc. for $1,455; with the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society for services and materials during both the Easter on the Prairie event and the Chisholm Trail Festival.

In addition, the city will provide $250 for Project Graduation; $325 to Yukon Sharing Ministries; $425 to Sister Cities International; $1,000 per month to Compassionate Hands, and $3,750 per quarter to Youth and Family Services.

Other action by the council included: