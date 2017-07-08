Grant to help fund Yukon road project
Yukon officials say a $71,000 grant will be used reconstruct a section of road later this year.
Yukon has been approved for a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
The $71,791 grant will cover about 50 percent of the project, said City Manager Jim Crosby.
Work is planned for an area bounded by Main Street, Ash Street/Inla Street, N. 11 and Piedmont/Cornwell.
Crosby said the project will involve replacement of asphalt as well as drainage work.
Also Thursday, the council approved a number of cooperative agreements with local charities.
They renewed an agreement with the Yukon Chamber of Commerce for $2,500 per month; with the Oklahoma Czechs Inc. for $1,455; with the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society for services and materials during both the Easter on the Prairie event and the Chisholm Trail Festival.
In addition, the city will provide $250 for Project Graduation; $325 to Yukon Sharing Ministries; $425 to Sister Cities International; $1,000 per month to Compassionate Hands, and $3,750 per quarter to Youth and Family Services.
Other action by the council included:
- Approval of an agreement for bond counsel services from The Public Finance Law Group and Williams, Box, Forshee and Bullard for legal services related to a sales tax revenue note;
- Approval of an agreement with BOK Financial Securities for financial services advice related to the bond issuance;
- Approval of an agreement with HBC CPAs and Advisors for the city’s annual audit. The audit for both the municipal authority and the city are expected to cost about $26,400.
- Approval of a resolution setting the 9-1-1 telephone fees for the current fiscal year;
- Approval of a final plat for a proposed Zaxby’s restaurant in West Pointe Shopping Center. The restaurant is expected to be located in front of Lowe’s.
- Declaration of July as Parks and Recreation Month in Yukon.