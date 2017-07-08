Company seeks approval to conduct 3D seismic survey

The search for oil and gas reserves beneath Yukon could involve the use of a seismic 3D survey, city council members learned Thursday during a work session before their regular meeting.

The meeting was moved to Thursday from Tuesday because of the Fourth of July holiday.

Johnnie May, a project with Diversified Land Management of El Reno, said the project’s goal is to locate oil and natural gas reserves. The 3D survey would allow for better resolution about what is below the ground.

He said not only could it pinpoint reserves, it also could indicate the flow, which helps the oil and natural gas industry.

In addition, May said the project would not cause harm to the community and, for the most part, would not be noticeable by the public.

However, should damage occur, the company would be responsible for any costs associated with the project.

The city would be compensated $12,129.81 per acre, which totals $87,129.81, according to a permit submitted to the city.

He said the project would take about 2 ½ to 3 weeks to complete and would, in most cases, follows streets within the city. He also said the crews would have a police escort and neighborhoods would be notified before work is done in their area.

May said the process is similar to a sonogram.

The key component of the project is the receivers, which will be in place for several weeks while the testing is done. The equipment will be placed in the city’s rights-of-way.

“The last thing we want to do is cause damage,” said May.

In addition, he said the company will be restricted times, including on weekends.

He also said the project would begin in September and should be completed by the end of October. The work will begin in Piedmont and go west to Concho before moving south.

The benefit of this type of work, he said, is that energy companies are able to get a better idea of where reserves are located.

“They don’t drill as many dry holes,” he said.

The project also being funded by several energy companies, who have pooled their resources, May said.

May expects the proposal to be on the city’s council’s agenda later this month.

However, Mayor Mike McEachern said he needed time to review the materials provided by May’s company, and likely would have additional questions.

“I want to know a whole lot more about where I’m on that than where I’m at on that,” he said.

McEachern said his concerns were more about whether the city is protected should someone find a reserve and want to drill a well in their back yard.

“We are very protected,” said City Manager Jim Crosby.

“I understand the value of maybe getting some money out of it. … I want to understand more about it,” the mayor said.