Coming soon: Yukon’s top-30 current athletes to be released in six-week series

I spent four-and-a-half years as the sports editor in Mustang at the Mustang News and the last two full years I was on staff at the News, I ran a series that started in mid-July that ran until the week before school started in August.

The series was called the “Top-30 Current Athletes”. I counted down from No. 30 to No. 1, as I released five names every week with descriptions on why I chose to place someone in a particular spot.

I will be doing the same series for Yukon beginning July 15 when I release Nos. 30-26. The six-week series will come to an end on Aug. 19 when I release Nos. 5-1.

The 30 athletes that are going to be on the list will be 100 percent my opinion and I will not be influenced by anyone or any group. The list does not reflect the Yukon Review’s opinion or anyone else’s opinion on the Yukon Review staff.

My rankings will be based on what the athlete has done in his or her career thus far and what I have seen with my own two eyes. The list will only include those athletes who are currently attending Yukon High School.

My goal is to have at least one athlete from each sport on the list but my list will only consist of who I truly believe the top-30 current athletes are at Yukon High School, so having a representative from every sport may not be possible.

I understand that Yukon High School is one of the largest high schools in Oklahoma and there are a lot more than 30 athletes roaming the halls at YHS. I also understand that there are more than just 30 really good athletes at Yukon.

I chose the No. 30 because I think having the series run six weeks and releasing five names per week is the best way to go.

If anyone has any questions or concerns with my list or who I have on my list as I release the names week-to-week, please direct them to me personally. My email is editor@theyukonreview.com and my office number is 354-5264 ext. 109.