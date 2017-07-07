Mayor proclaims July as ‘Parks, Recreation Month’

Parks around the country are being celebrated this month after the U.S. House of Representatives designated July as Parks and Recreation Month.

Major Jay Adams, with City Council’s approval, proclaimed July as Parks and Recreation month for the City of Mustang during Monday’s meeting.

City Council meetings are usually hosted the first and third Tuesday of every month but was hosted Monday due to the holiday.

Adams presented the proclamation to Justin Battles, director of Parks and Recreation and assistant city manager.

The proclamation reads:

“Whereas parks and recreation programs are an integral part of communities throughout this country, including the City of Mustang; whereas our parks and recreation are vitally important to establishing and maintaining the quality of life in our communities, ensuring the health of all citizens, and contributing to the economic and environmental well-being of a community and region; and whereas parks and recreation programs build healthy, active communities that aid in the prevention of chronic disease, provide therapeutic recreation services for those who are mentally or physically disabled, and also improve the mental and emotional health of all citizens; and whereas parks and recreation programs increase a community’s economic prosperity through increased property values, expansion of the local tax base, increased tourism, the attraction and retention of businesses, and crime reduction; and whereas parks and recreation areas are fundamental to the environmental well-being of our community; and whereas parks and natural recreation areas improve water quality, protect groundwater, prevent flooding, improve the quality of the air we breathe, provide vegetative buffers to developments, and produce habitat for wildlife; and whereas our parks and natural recreation areas ensure the ecological beauty of our community and provide a place for children and adults to connect with nature and recreate outdoors…

“The City of Mustang recognizes the benefits derived from parks and recreation resources.”

Battles wanted to thank the mayor and councilmembers for recognizing the efforts of Mustang’s Parks and Recreation.

“Obviously you can see the fruits of everyone’s labor, but I think it’s most important that this community, as well as the Council, continues to support our Parks and Recreation system and how vital it is to us as a community,” Battles said during the meeting. “You talk to so many and I know there were a few around in 1998 when Ross and all them jumped out of plane because of this park, and who would have thought that many years ago that this would become what it has become. We’re very blessed, and I want to say thank you to the Council for your continued investment.”