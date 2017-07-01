Yukon girls hoops impresses at ORU Camp

New Yukon girls basketball coach Roy Wyckoff got his first look at his team this week, as they traveled to Tulsa to compete in the Oral Roberts University Team Camp.

The Millerettes played eight total games and went 7-1 in the three-day event and finished in third-place. Yukon made it to the semifinal round of the tournament, where they lost 50-36 to Putnam City West, who went on to win the championship.

Harrah came in second-place and Bartlesville placed fourth.

Yukon played three games on Monday and three games on Tuesday in the pool play round of the camp. The Millerettes defeated Bartlesville 42-34, OKC Storm 45-42 and Tahlequah 47-41 on the first day and then they beat Lawton Ike 39-32, Beggs 46-26 and Union 54-23 on the second day.

YHS senior Becka Cammon was selected to the ORU Team Camp All-Star Game.

Wyckoff said he was pleased with the effort his new team put out in Tulsa.

“We had great effort throughout the entire camp,” Wyckoff said. “I could not have been more proud. I had several coaches come up to me and tell me how impressed they were with the energy we were playing with over there.”

Wyckoff said he really like the pace of play his time played with at the camp.

“We played with a lot of speed,” Wyckoff said. “We showed that we have a lot of depth and we don’t lose anything when we use that depth, which is a great thing to have.”

Wyckoff added the Millerettes still have a long way to go but they will get to work on everything once practice starts in the fall.

“We need to improve in every aspect of the game,” Wyckoff said. “We will get better the more we practice, so we are looking forward to getting in the gym and working hard.”