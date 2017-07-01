Yukon gears up for Freedom Fest

Like many community across the nation, Yukon will mark America’s birthday with a party. But unlike most, Yukon’s party will last two days and will include fireworks both nights.

Yukon’s celebration begins Monday at 5 p.m. and will continue through Tuesday’s fireworks display, which begins at 10 p.m.

Freedom Fest begins with a salute to veterans and continues throughout the day on Tuesday.

The two-day event will be held at Yukon City Park, 2200 S. Holly, and Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W. Vandament.

Admission is free.

Fireworks displays that officials say will rival any throughout Oklahoma, will be held both days beginning at about 10 p.m.

“This is a family event,” said Jan Scott, director of the city’s parks and recreation department.

Freedom Fest has been sponsored by the city of Yukon for more than 20 years. It has been a two-day event for more than a decade, she said.

The first night honors veterans, while the second day is all about fun.

Scott said opening night will include concerts from the Rodeo Opry Band and the Irv Wagner Concert Band. In addition, there will be free frozen custard from Freddy’s Frozen Custard.

Scott said the salute to the veterans will begin at 8 p.m. and will include comments from former District Judge Gary Miller. Also, there will be comments about the park, which was donated to the city by the Ray Wright Family.

One new element to this year’s event is the addition of the Global War on Terrorism Wall of Remembrance.

This will be the first time the wall has appeared in Oklahoma.

The memorial provides a history of the war on terrorism since 1983. It also bears the names of all the military, heroes and victims who have been involved in various attacks around the world. More than 11,000 names are engraved.

Tuesday’s activities begin early with the Cherry Bomb Triathalon at 8 a.m., followed by a sand art contest, the children’s parade, crafts and obstacle course and free swimming.

In addition, there will be a car show throughout the day.

Tuesday’s concerts include Mike Black and the Stingrays, as well as Super Freak.

The highlight of Tuesday is a performance by the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, which takes the stage just before the evening fireworks display.

Also performing Tuesday will be the United Freestyle Stunt Team Show.

“There is something for everyone,” Scott said.

And thousands attend.

Scott said it is not unusual for 20,000 people to gather for the fireworks display both inside and outside of the park.

“People from all across the area come,” she said. “They know what to expect. … It’s a class act.”