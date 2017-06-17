Dream chasing: Red Sox draft Yukon native Garrett Benge in MLB Draft

For the second time in his baseball career, Garrett Benge was selected the Major League Baseball Draft, but this time around, the Yukon native is going to take the plunge and take his talents to professional baseball.

Benge was drafted in the 13th round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Boston Red Sox this week and flew out to Lowell, Mass. on Thursday to begin his professional baseball career.

“I’m really excited,” Benge said in the airport Thursday waiting to board a plane for Massachusetts. “Getting the opportunity to be drafted by such a great organization like the Boston Red Sox is a tremendous honor. I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Benge had the option to turn professional or stay in college and finish his collegiate career at Oklahoma State but instead, he decided to become a professional.

The Yukon High School graduate was selected in the 2015 MLB Draft after his freshman season at Cowley County Community College but Benge decided to forego turning pro and transferred to OSU to join the Cowboy baseball program.

In his two years at Oklahoma State, Benge helped lead the Pokes to a College World Series berth in 2016 and helped lead them to the Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament championship in 2017.

“It was a dream of mine to play at Oklahoma State,” Benge said. “I am really glad I made the decision to go to Stillwater instead of turning pro after my freshman year. I have made some lifelong friends at OSU and have made some great memories in my time there. It’s been an awesome experience.”

Benge will play in the short season A-ball for the remainder of the summer.