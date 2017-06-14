Obituary: Erin Faith Snyder-Colombe

21 year old Erin Faith Colombe and her 14-week unborn baby passed away after a tragic car accident Wed. June 7, 2017. Born in Sweetwater, TN, September 12, 1995, Erin moved to Yukon, Oklahoma as a teenager with her family. Erin graduated from Yukon High School in 2013. She met Joey while attending UCO and fell in love after the start of a great friendship. They married and now have a beautiful brilliant baby girl Ariel who just turned 9 months old. The gift of their unborn baby was something that everyone in the family was excited about, and Erin was already preparing for baby to arrive. Ariel and her unborn sibling would be a mere 15 months apart had the baby not passed away. Erin was a devoted wife and amazing mother who was always smiling and never had a negative thing to say of anyone. She was loved by all who knew her and was doing her best to follow God with all her heart. Erin’s giving heart led her to be an organ donor. She was able to share the gift of life with several others.

Erin is survived by her Husband Joseph Colombe of OKC and Daughter Ariel Colombe. She is also survived by her Father Barry Snyder and his Wife Pam of Broken Arrow, OK, Mother Laura Donnelly Shaffer of Boise, Idaho, Brother Casper Snyder and his Wife Naomi and their 2 kids of Athens, TN, Sister Sarah Kangas-Hanes and Husband Jesse and their 2 kids of Pullman, WA, Sister Rebecca Guevara and Husband Michael and their 2 kids of Vacaville, CA, and Brother Thomas Snyder of Fort Worth, TX. She and the baby are survived by a multitude of in-laws who love them deeply to include Grandparents Russell and Carla Wilbourn of OKC, John and Deanna Stewart of OKC, Brother-in-Love Kyle Colombe, Aunts Rushelle, Gail, Traci and Lori, their families and many cousins. She is also survived by best friend Ashley Spells-Hayes and her 3 kids of Yukon, OK.

Erin and baby’s Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00AM Thursday, June 15, 2017 at The Carpenter’s House. 3701 E Foreman Rd. El Reno, OK. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Memorial GoFundMe page set up in Erin’s name.