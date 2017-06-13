Juvenile Justice Center co-director suspended
EL RENO – The co-director of the Canadian County Juvenile Facility has been suspended indefinitely with pay as authorities investigate complaints that have been filed against him.
Bill Alexander was suspended by the county commissioners Monday following an executive session that last more than four hours.
District 1 Commissioner Marc Hader, who chairman of the panel, said he could not go into details about the allegations. However, the panel did pass a resolution stating that they were investigating complaints concerning the workplace environment at the facility, located east of El Reno.
“There’s been a complaint filed and we are doing our due diligence,” he said.
Hader said the county will work with an independent agency to investigate the complaint.
Co-director Dr. Bill Sharp will handle the day-to-day operations of the center.
The center offers a number of programs, including a detention center, alternative education, behavioral health and a sanctions program.
The center is funded through a 1996 countywide sales tax.
Meanwhile, two other employees also were subject of the executive session.
Hader did not provide details about the complaints against the employees and said any personnel actions would be handled internally.
3 Comments
I hear the work environment is very unhealthy for female employees, and has been covered up for many years. If this investigation doesn’t reveal the true happenings of what this guy is doing, the system is corrupt and failed these women.
From what I’m hearing, this guy (Bill Alexander) has preyed on numerous female employees over the course of many years. His history of predatory behavior of a sexual nature by a person who is in charge of these female employees, has been covered up from within the center by the only person above him. It is well-known within the center, but no one has ever been able to successfully bring it to light until now, most likely because the investigation has moved beyond the walls of the center. I’ve heard that numerous prior complaints against Mr Alexander never made it outside the center. This is well-known within the center, ask the female employees who have been afraid to speak until now. Yes, I would agree this sounds like an unhealthy work environment. How it went on this long is tragic, I feel for the victims of this apparent predator.
If you want a story about Mr. Alexander, I have one for you. He did some things to me that was horrible.