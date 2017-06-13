Juvenile Justice Center co-director suspended

EL RENO – The co-director of the Canadian County Juvenile Facility has been suspended indefinitely with pay as authorities investigate complaints that have been filed against him.

Bill Alexander was suspended by the county commissioners Monday following an executive session that last more than four hours.

District 1 Commissioner Marc Hader, who chairman of the panel, said he could not go into details about the allegations. However, the panel did pass a resolution stating that they were investigating complaints concerning the workplace environment at the facility, located east of El Reno.

“There’s been a complaint filed and we are doing our due diligence,” he said.

Hader said the county will work with an independent agency to investigate the complaint.

Co-director Dr. Bill Sharp will handle the day-to-day operations of the center.

The center offers a number of programs, including a detention center, alternative education, behavioral health and a sanctions program.

The center is funded through a 1996 countywide sales tax.

Meanwhile, two other employees also were subject of the executive session.

Hader did not provide details about the complaints against the employees and said any personnel actions would be handled internally.