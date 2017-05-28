Obituary: Jerene (Jeri) Miller

On May 26, 2017, Jerene (Jeri) Miller was called home by the Lord. She was born on January 15, 1931 in Carthage, Mo. to Carrol and Clara Jones. Jeri is preceded in death by her husband Royce Miller and her daughter Barbara Miller. She is survived by two daughters, Bea Goldman and husband Larry Goldman and Beth Briggs and husband Chuck Briggs. She also survived by eight grandchildren, Mike Goldman, Tracy Goldman, Kristi Jaro, Dana Salmon, Danielle Wilkerson, Jared Briggs, Kelsey Meier, Jacob Briggs and 13 great grandchildren. Jeri’s most notable attribute was her devotion to her entire family. When she was not spending time with her family, you would find her traveling with Royce. Jeri loved watching her family achieve so much. It was easy to hold conversations for hours with her. Her beautiful smile and unconditional love will never be forgotten. Services will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home located at 8701 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City, Okla. at 3 p.m. on Monday, May 29, 2017.