Marcella McDowell Akin was born March 25, 1920, in Mountainburg, AR

She passed from this earth on May 16, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones.

Marcella was preceded in death by:

Her husband Robert Lee Akin

Her parents James and Rosie McDowell

Her brothers and sisters: Anna Wolf, Edith Dixon, Odessa Koelsch,

Reuben McDowell, Daisy Jantz, Zelma Melton, Winona Wein, Mae Wood,

James McDowell, and Grover McDowell

Her great grandchildren: Derick McCauley and Victoria Westman

She is survived by:

Her children: Jeanette Carter and husband Jerry of Mustang;

Marian Addington and husband Dwain of Joplin. MO;

Alan Akin and wife Pat of Yukon;

And Alice Rutledge and husband Mike of Mustang

9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren

Her sister Maxine Parkhurst of Amarillo, TX

And numerous nieces and nephews and their families

Marcella retired from the United States Postal Service in 1986 and was an active member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. She was a long-time member of West Metro Church of Christ. She remained active in her community supporting the Mustang Senior Center. She was a true patriot and loved the American flag. Marcella will always be remembered by her thoughtful gestures of food, generous hugs and gentle smiles. Her passions included gardening, music, fishing and camping, and Oklahoma City Thunder basketball. Marcella graduated from Mustang High School as a member of the class of 1937.

The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Arbor House of Mustang for their loving care. They also thank Tender Care Hospice for keeping her comfortable as she prepared to leave this life