Mustang Times editor arrested for alleged child sex crime

Jonathan Edward Watje, a Mustang Times editor, was arrested by the Canadian County Sherriff’s Department after allegedly having an online sexual relationship with an undercover sheriff’s deputy posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Watje, 34, was arrested at the Mustang Times office Friday afternoon. He was later booked into the Canadian County Jail on two counts of lewd acts with a child with bail set at $50,000.

The investigation was conducted by the Canadian County Sherriff’s Department and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

The investigation began two weeks ago when Watje contacted the undercover deputy. The conversations allegedly became “sexual in nature,” and Watje allegedly sent a sexually explicit video of himself on Thursday.

Watje admitted to knowing the account belonged to a 14 year old and to sending the video, officials said.

Captain Adam Flowers said the department didn’t want to wait for a physical meetup based on the facts and how quickly the conversation escalated.

Watje’s cell phone was taken into evidence.

Watje was employeed with the Mustang Times for more than 10 years. He was fired as soon as the publishers learned of his arrest and the investigation, according to an article on the Mustang Time’s website.

Watje is currently in custody at the Canadian County Jail.

If Watje is found guilty, he’s facing up to 50 years jail time and would be labeled a sex offender.