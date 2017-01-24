Sports promotion scam hits Yukon businesses
A sports promotion scam has hit Yukon. A company that refers to themselves as “Touchdown Sports” has been calling local business in the Yukon community and asking them to sponsor Yukon High School sports by putting an advertisement on a shirt.
The company is telling local businesses that they are with Yukon Public Schools and using coaches’ names or the names of people inside the Yukon Athletic Department to make themselves seem legit.
Yukon athletic director Mike Clark said this is a scam that he has had to deal with for years as an athletic director.
“These people do this all over the state,” Clark said. “If you try and call them on it, they will just change their company name. I want to tell all businesses in Yukon, unless you hear directly from us at the Yukon Athletic Department or 5-Star Sports, who we work with, it is not a valid company.”
The shirts that “Touchdown Sports” are selling have anywhere from $5-10,000 in advertising on them and most of the companies have already agreed to a football shirt, so they will get hit twice with the fraudulent company.
“I would say companies like this take $10-20,000 from communities like Yukon every year,” Clark said. “I want to urge all local businesses in Yukon if they have any questions pertaining this matter, to contact us at the Yukon Athletic Department.”
Get all the facts first so you really understand that we all need to make a living and do have many contracts with schools. We don’t look at your mistakes and try to plunge you into the wolves. I know for a fact that they not only make money, they pay for the printing, give handsome donations to the schools they contract with and still pay their employees. I work there and I made the spelling mistake. I also sent the proof to the client and asked them to look it over for approval.
We are sincere and are doing our best, but we are a new company and some of the bugs still need to be worked out. I am anonymous.
Thank you for hearing the other side of the story.
I want to add, we do CARE about each and every team in the USA. I took a great deal of time constructing those ads, banners and concession cups. The idea is that this business is a WIN WIN for everyone. It is NOT a scam. Rumors are so HURTFUL.
EVERYONE MAKES MISTAKES. Just like you jumping to post about our company without coming down to visit and see for yourself.
This company has changed their name to Boost Sports. Just a heads up cause they will be calling again just with their new name.