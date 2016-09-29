Tate under investigation by Dept. of Labor

The U.S. Department of Labor is investigating Tate Publishing, a Christian publishing company located in Mustang.

On Friday, Juan Rodriguez confirmed “the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has an open and ongoing investigation with Tate Publishing.”

Rodriguez works in the Office of Public Affairs for the agency. He said no other information is available while the case is open.

Ryan Tate, President and CEO, did not respond to a request for comment on the investigation as of press time.

Xerox case update

This summer, Tate Publishing also was in the news when the Xerox Corp. filed a lawsuit against the book publisher alleging failure to pay their bills as part of a lease and service agreement. Xerox then wanted leased equipment returned.

Tate Publishing and its President and CEO Ryan Tate are listed in the lawsuit filed May 27 by Xerox in Canadian County District Court.

On July 6, Tate Publishing responded to the lawsuit, denying all allegations and asking for “strict proof of their alleged fault.” Tate then admitted to being in debt and having a promissory note with Xerox, but denied the listed amounts, again asking for proof.

According to court documents, Xerox’s printing equipment leased to Tate is valued at $450,067, Tate has $1.29 million in outstanding payments and owes a $464,00 promissory note.

On July 27, the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office, acting under court order, went to the Tate office to take possession of the leased equipment but were unable to do so. The equipment’s size and a wall prevented the removal that day, court documents show.

Tate Publishing employees were reportedly cooperative and the equipment was later removed and returned to Xerox.

The latest development in the case was on Sept. 15, when Tate’s attorney, Richard Hasley, withdrew from the case because he is retiring from practicing law and no pre-trial or hearings have been set, according to court documents.

George Ramey and William Tharp of the law firm, Ramey & Tharp, are now representing the company.