Coming soon: Yukon gains new shopping center, fast food restaurants

Construction at Czech Hall Road and N.W. 10th Street off of Interstate 40 near Yukon continues to prepare for the $50 million shopping center.

GBT Realty Corporation went into contract with Oklahoma City to acquire a $50 million, 450,000-square-foot regional neighborhood center at the corner of Czech Hall Road and I-40 in late 2014. GBT planned to begin construction in early 2015 and open in spring 2016, but due to a delayed closing of the land, development didn’t begin until February of this year.

The majority of the market is already claimed with Academy Sports + Outdoors, Marshall’s, Ross Dress for Less, Petco, Ulta, Rack Room Shoes and Five Below already signing leases. The claimed shops leave just 8,000 square feet of shop space and outparcels with visibility of I-40 available, GBT Spokesperson Jenn Weyand said.

Weyand added that their is no specific opening date for the Market at Czech Hall yet, but they are on schedule for the first tenante to open this fall.

Until then, construction is expected to continue and N.W. 10th street will be two lanes.

GBT has already developed 1.8 million square feet in Oklahoma and Texas since 2010, according to costar.com.

Jenna Roberson, public information officer for the city of Yukon, said the market is in Oklahoma City limits since it’s south of N.W. 10th Street. Oklahoma City officials said they weren’t sure when the market was set to open.

Soon to be grilling & chilling

Construction on Dairy Queen at N.W. 10th Street and Garth Brooks Boulevard will soon be finished. The location counts as Oklahoma City limits, but people of Yukon will have the fast food restaurant close to home this fall. Oklahoma City officials said they aren’t sure on the exact opening date, and Dairy Queen officials were unavailable for comment at press time Tuesday.

A taste of Louisiana coming to Yukon

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on Garth Brooks Boulevard will be the sixth fast food chicken joint to open near Yukon. The other five include Golden Chick on Mustang Road and I-40, Chicken Express on N.W. 10th Street, both of which count as Oklahoma City limits, and Raising Cane’s, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Chick-Fil-A all on Garth Brooks. The owner, Sun Holdings, LLC, was unavailable for comment at presstime Tuesday, and Yukon officials said they were unsure of the opening date, but the contractor would be handing over the keys to the owner soon.