Mary Ruth Robb passed into the arms of Jesus on July 17, 2016. She was 66.

Mary was born on June 6, 1950 to Robert & Ethel Jones Cobb in Ft. Worth, Texas. She spent the first several years of her life in California before moving to Oklahoma. Mary enjoyed fast cars and being a mom to her four-legged children.

She is preceded in death by her parents & a brother; Ronnie Cobb.

She is survived by her children: Apollo Robb of Oklahoma City, Robert Robb and Jennifer of Mustang, and Angela Clark and her husband Jason of Oklahoma City; also by her partner Thomas Donelson and seven grandchildren and a host of friends.