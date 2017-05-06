McEachern is named mayor

By Terry Groover

Staff Writer



Michael McEachern says there are plenty of things to look forward to over the next few years in Yukon.

McEachern was named Yukon’s mayor during Tuesday’s city council meeting. He served as vice mayor under Mayor John Alberts, whose term came to an end during the meeting.

McEachern will serve a one-year term. Council member Earline Smaistria was elected vice mayor by the other council members.

“I think we want to continue to move forward. We are on a good path. Our city manager has made a lot of difference. We’ve got money back to where we need it to be. We have several major projects ahead looking forward …,” The new mayor said.

Those projects include construction work on State Highway 4, State Highway 66, completion of a sports complex and the proposed construction of a hotel that includes an indoor water park.

“I would like to see most of those things come to fruition during my term before I get out of here,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alberts, who was completing his second one-year term as mayor, said it had been a pleasure to represent the community.

He remains on the panel.

“The last 24 months has been an amazing learning experience,” Alberts said.

He said that not all experiences during his term have been easy, but that was when the council dug in and took care of business.

“At the end of the day, and after the last 24 months, I realized this was our job. As a council, it is our responsibility to deal with situations that we’ve dealt with over the last several months. … I am proud of the decisions this council has made over the last 24 months. I’m glad I got to be a part of it. I’m glad I got to be a part of Yukon’s history,” Alberts said.