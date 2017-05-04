Star Wars-themed event set for today

Children have the opportunity to become a certified Jedi tonight at the Community Center.

Mustang Parks and Recreation will host “May the 4th Be With You” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. to celebrate “Star Wars” Day. Cost is $5 per child.

“Professed Star Wars Junkie—always wanted to do a Star Wars event and with some collaboration from other workers the idea came about. We thought we could do May the 4th Be With You because on Facebook you see it everywhere,” said Heather Huff, special events coordinator.

This is the event’s second year.

“We had at least 100 kids last year. We usually have to cap it off because if not it would end up getting bigger than what we could accommodate,” she said.

At the event, children can make their own light saber with pool noodles, duct tape and ealectrical tape; they can go through light saber training, where there’s balloons and they can beat up the bad guys; meet Star Wars characters; play games; eat light Star Wars snacks; have temporary tattoos, and even visit the Jawa trading station where they can bring something small for the Jawas and the Jawas will give them something in return.

The event ends with an official Jedi certification for each child.

The event is geared toward children ages 3-12, but no one will be turned away.

Kylo Ren, Rey, a Jawa, a stormtrooper and BB-8 will be at the event.

BB-8 is app-operated and children will be able to watch him and possibly have the chance to make him move.

“I just like watching the kids interact with the characters,” Huff said. “They light up, they play and they fight Kylo Ren. Just watching the kids is absolutely the best part of my job.”

Mustang Parks and Recreation will continue its Star Wars theme with “Rogue One” showing at the first Movie in the Park on May 20.

Jedi OKC, a group that provides Star Wars characters, will come out May 20 for meet and greets before the Movie in the Park begins.