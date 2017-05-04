School board approves bids, moves forward

The Mustang Board of Education hosted a special meeting last Thursday to consider three different bids for elementary No. 8 and intermediate No. 3.

Both schools are set to open in July of 2018.

Shannon Rigsby, communication officer for Mustang Public Schools, reported last Thursday in a bond update that after many interviews, MPS split all the 2017 bond projects between two architects, GH2 and MA+ Architecture. GH2 is the architect for both elementary No. 8 and intermediate No. 3. Crossland Construction is the construction management company for all projects.

Before the 2017 bond even passed, the initial phase of preparing the schematic design and rough renderings began, then the design and development phase began. Once that phase is completed, Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said projects move on to the construction documents phase.

“Once Crossland has construction documents, the estimated cost of the project, which was initially calculated from formulas, is refined as each piece is sent out for bid,” Rigsby previously reported.

School board members unanimously voted to approve bids for building concrete, structural steel and erection and site utilities for both schools during the special meeting Thursday.

J & D Fabrication’s bid of $749,524 and Cantera Concrete’s bid of $542,400 were both selected for elementary No. 8.

Dodson-Thompson-Mansfield, PLLC.’s bid of $605,765 was selected for intermediate No. 3.

All three bids were the lowest base bids for the projects.

More information on the 2017 bond projects will be reported as it’s released.