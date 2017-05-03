Yukon tennis: Millerettes hosts regional tournament, Kanelopoulos qualifies for state

The Yukon girls tennis team hosted the 6A west regional tournament on Monday at the Yukon High School Tennis Complex.

Here’s how the Millerettes performed in the individual standings:

In the No. 1 singles bracket, Chloe Kanelopoulos compete for Yukon. Kanelopoulos had a record of 3-1 in the tournament. In her first match, she took on Lawton and won the match 6-0 and 6-0. She advanced to play Deer Creek in second match and fell 1-6 and 2-6. In her third match, the YHS ace took on Stillwater and won 6-1 and 6-0 and in her final match of the day, she battled Norman and won in three sets 6-2, 2-6 and 6-1.

With her performance in the regional tournament, Kanelopoulos clinched a spot in the 6A state tournament, which takes place this Saturday in Oklahoma City.

In the No. 2 singles bracket, Emma Mayzack competed for the Millerettes. Mayzack had a record of 2-2 in the tournament. She took on Midwest City in the first round and won 6-3, 6-7 and 6-2. In her second match, she went up against Jenks and lost 2-6 and 0-6, in her third match, she fell to Sand Springs 3-6 and 1-6 and in her final match, she battled Midwest City again and won again 6-2 and 7-6.

In the No. 1 doubles bracket, Lea Hildebrand and Kaylee Rayburn competed for YHS. The duo had a record of 3-1 on the day. They took on Stillwater in their first match and won 6-2 and 6-1. In their second match, they took on Deer Creek and lost 2-6 and 4-6. In their third match, they battled Midwest City and won 6-3 and 6-1 and in their final match, they took on Norman and won in three sets 6-3, 4-6 and 6-0.

In the No. 2 doubles bracket, Candace Courter and Sakura Roberts competed for Yukon. The duo had a 2-1 record on the day. They took Sand Springs in their first match and won 6-0 and 6-2. In their second match, they took on Deer Creek and won 6-2 and 6-3 and in the championship match, they battled Jenks and lost 0-6 and 0-6.

Altogether, the Yukon girls finished with a combined record of 10-5 in the regional tournament.