Yukon golf: Millerettes ready to compete at state

The Yukon girls golf team will take its talents to Ponca City for the 6A girls golf state tournament today and Thursday.

The tournament will take place at the Ponca City Country Club. It is par 72 and the girls will be teeing off from the gold tees instead of the red tees, which will make the course more than 500 yards longer than it would normally be if they were playing from the red tees.

The five varsity girls that will be competing in the state tournament for Yukon will be seniors Hailee Thompson and Shelby James, junior Mackena Tennyson and sophomores Alyssa Wilson and Ashlyn Acosta.

Wilson’s best score this year was a 78, Acosta’s top score was an 85, Tennyson’s best round was an 86, Thompson’s best round was an 88 and James’ best score was an 89.

“Our goal is to put Yukon on the map,” Yukon coach Patrick Courtney said. “There are 10 teams here and they are all really good.”

The Yukon girls won three tournaments this season. The first win came at Carl Albert, the second victory came at Sapulpa and the third tournament victory came at Choctaw.

The Millerettes placed second in their own tournament at The Greens early in the season and they took fifth-place at the Regional Tournament last week at The Trails in Norman, which qualified them for the state tournament.

Yukon traveled to Ponca City on Tuesday and they stayed the night on Tuesday night and will stay the night tonight before making the return trip to Yukon after the tournament concludes on Thursday.

“Our goal to start the season was the make the state tournament,” Courtney said. “We have accomplished that goal, so this season is a success for us. I want the girls to relax and have a good couple days of golf. Our short game will be key for us.”