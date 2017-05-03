Yukon golf: Boys qualify for state, Wallace shines in regional

The Yukon boys golf team took sixth-place in the 6A west regional tournament on Monday in Enid at the Meadowlake Golf Course.

The Millers fired a combined round of 665 as a team. Edmond North took first-place with a combined round of 562, Edmond Memorial finished in second-place with a score of 610, Deer Creek placed third with a score of 617, Choctaw took fourth-place with a score of 627 and Norman North finished fifth with a total of 648.

Yukon senior and University of Oklahoma signee Lane Wallace took second-place in the individual standings with a combined score of 139, which is less than a 70-per round average on the Par-71 course.

The state tournament will be next Monday and Tuesday at Karsten Creek in Stillwater. The state tournament preview will be in Saturday’s Yukon Review.

