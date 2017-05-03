Yukon basketball: Scott Raper leaving Yukon after four years as head basketball coach

After four seasons as the face of the Yukon boys basketball program, head coach Scott Raper is leaving the Millers to be the head coach at Bishop McGuinness High School.

Raper led the Yukon boys to an overall record of 63-58 in his four years at YHS, which is slightly more than an average of 12 wins per season.

His best overall record was this year when Yukon went 15-8 but had a disappointing end to the season when they were upset by Sand Springs in the first round of the regional tournament in late February.

In the 2013-2014 season, Yukon won the regional championship and advanced to the area-round of the postseason.

“I’m proud of what we were able to do here in four years,” Raper said. “We would have liked to done a little bit better than what we did but I am pleased with where the program is now compared to where it was when I accepted the job.”