Yukon basketball: Girls hoops coach Eric Sailer leaving Yukon after seven years

Yukon High School girls basketball coach Eric Sailer is leaving the Millerettes after seven years in the program at YHS.

Sailer has accepted the head coaching position at Bethany High School just down the road on Route 66. He spent five years as the head coach for Yukon and two years as an assistant in the program.

In his five years as the face of the program, Sailer led the Yukon girls to a record of 63 wins and 57 losses. His best season came in the 2013-2014 when the Millerettes had a record of 16-8.

Sailer had been one of the physical education teachers at Skyview Elementary on top of his duties as the head girls basketball coach.

“This was the most difficult decision I have ever had to make,” Sailer said. “Yukon was the best job I had ever had. I prayed a lot about it and sought out Godly council as I made this decision.”

His reasoning for leaving Yukon to go to Bethany goes much deeper than just basketball. Sailer’s wife is a teacher in the Bethany School District and his four school-age children attend Bethany Public Schools.

“As much as I loved being at Yukon and coaching the great young ladies in the program throughout my time there, this was the best decision for my family and I,” Sailer said.

Sailer will assume the same duties at Bethany as he had in Yukon. He will be a physical education elementary teacher on top of being the head girls basketball coach.

Sailer said there are many reasons why it was difficult to leave Yukon.

“It’s an amazing place,” Sailer said. “We were able to have a lot of success here both on and off the court. I have made relationships here that will last a lifetime. We were able to give back to the community through volunteer work. Yukon has such great kids. I’m proud of what we accomplished here.”