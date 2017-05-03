MHS teacher suspended on rape allegations

A Mustang High School teacher has been suspended due to rape allegations that were made Friday.

The teacher, who has not been identified, is suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Shannon Rigsby, communications officer for Mustang Public School sent an email Monday stating a teacher had been suspended pending the outcome of investigation into allegations made Friday.

“We cannot discuss at this point the nature of the allegations,” Rigsby wrote in Monday’s email.

The school district is conducting its own investigation while also cooperating with Mustang Police Department’s investigation, Rigsby said.

No further information about the incident was given, but a rape was reported to MPD Friday.

More information will be reported as it’s released.