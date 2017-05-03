Loveless resigns amid investigation

In the midst of an investigation, Republican state Sen. Kyle Loveless resigned May 27, admitting he made mistakes.

“I tender this resignation with much regret. Mistakes I have made are the responsibility of no one other than myself,” he wrote in his resignation letter.

A criminal investigation into Loveless’ campaign finances started in February.

The criminal investigation first focused on whether Loveless committed perjury when he failed to report all his political actions committee (PAC) donations on his campaign reports, but he’s facing new allegations that he embezzled campaign funds.

Loveless resigned two days after his defense attorney, Mack Martin, met with Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater about the allegations.

Although the criminal investigation began in February, Loveless also has been under investigation by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission about his PAC donations since November.

Loveless didn’t respond to an email or a voicemail left on his cellphone.

Loveless represented District 45.

He first ran for the seat in 2008 but lost in a runoff election. He then ran unopposed in 2012. He was reelected last year after being challenged by Mike Mason.