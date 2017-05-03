Festival to offer fun for children

By Terry Groover

Staff Writer

For the 21st year, Yukon will celebrate the fun of being young through the Festival of the Child.

The annual event is set for Saturday at the Yukon City Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park is at 2200 S. Holly.

City of Yukon’s Special Events Coordinator Shawn Steggles said the fun will move forward rain or shine.

Current forecasts call for Saturday to be mostly sunny and warm.

“We will have kayaking in the pool, archery, painting and crafts. All of the activities are geared toward children 12-and-under,” Steggles said.

More than 50 groups are expected to host booths or activities in this year’s festivities.

“Each one runs an activity for the kids, and it spread throughout the park,” he said.

Among the activities will be inflatables, photo booths, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Mobile Experience booth, and the Oklahoma City Energy will have a booth.

New this year is a junior firehouse, where children can use a real firehose to put out flames with a firefighter, Steggles said.

The firehouse was constructed by city employees.

Steggles said the festival is special because of the number of activities that are involved.

“It’s having such a wide variety of activities for kids to be outside,” he said.

Steggles said many of the kids don’t have the opportunity to do the activities that are offered.

“Things like kayaking, not every kid gets to do that. It’s an activity that we provide every year. Things like archery. Not every kid gets to shoot a bow and arrow. We like to try and have things that kids don’t get a chance to do in their normal life. They can come out on the weekend and experience that kind of thing,” Steggles said.

An admission bracelet is $5 if purchased in advance or $7 the day of the event. All of the activities inside the park are free, although food trucks do have an additional charge.

The bracelets can be purchased a Children’s New World, YNB locations and at all Yukon community center sites.

Money raised from the event helps fund the Parks and Recreation Department’s programs.

“It is quite a big showing. Every year I’ve been here, it’s been a big turnout. It’s one of our premier events,” Steggles said.