Yukon soccer: Girls look for first round upset at Norman North

The Yukon girls soccer team has played Norman North just one time this season and that one match did not go well for the Millerettes.

In order for Yukon to move forward into the second-round of the postseason, they will have to turn the tide against the Lady Timberwolves when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Norman North in the first round of the 6A Girls soccer State Tournament.

Yukon finished the regular season with a 6-10 overall record but had a 4-3 mark in district play.

Millerette coach Steve Scott said he is looking forward to seeing what his team can do against Norman North in their second meeting of the season.

“We have changed pretty much everything since we played them this year,” Scott said. “We have changed our strategy, our personnel and where some of our players are playing on the field. We have to make sure we stay aware of their star forward Yazmeen Ryan at all times.”

Ryan has signed her letter of intent to play college soccer at Texas Christian University next year.

If Yukon pulls off the upset in Norman on Tuesday evening, they will play their second-round match on Friday evening.