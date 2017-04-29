Yukon Bobcat celebrates being cancer-free

Spencer Peveto and his wife Carissa are at ease for the first time in more than four months.

Peveto, an offensive lineman for the Yukon Bobcats semi-pro football team and a Yukon High School graduate, was diagnosed with testicular cancer at just 22 years old on Dec. 16 of last year.

He went into the doctor’s office for what he thought was a simple infection, but left not knowing what was going to happen next.

Peveto went through three months of chemotherapy and had two surgeries, one to get the testicle removed and one to remove the lymph nodes from the left side of his stomach to rid him of the rest of the cancer.

Carissa said seeing the stress of chemotherapy on Peveto’s body and the side effects that went along with that was the worst part for her.

Peveto made it through and found out he’s in remission on April 21.

“I was just excited that it was all over with and now I can move on with my life,” he said.

Peveto said he knows there’s always a chance of the cancer coming back, but he’s hopeful it’s gone for good.

“Positive” is the only way Peveto could describe how he’s feeling now compared to when he was diagnosed.

Peveto had to take about a two-a-half-month break from the Yukon Bobcats. He said it was tough for him to not practice or play because he missed it, but he got a lot of support from his teammates. The other plays on the team ordered bracelets with his name and number on it that said “Bobcats Strong.” His teammates also made sure to check on him and even visit him during his chemotherapy treatments.

Although Peveto will be out the rest of the year, he’s just looking forward to his baby boy that’s due in July.

“The whole process has been kind of scary. Just not knowing what was next,” Carissa said. “Now that it’s over I’m just excited for the baby, for him to move on and for us to be able to really start our family.”