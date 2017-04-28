Family Outdoor Day looks to be rained out

The Mustang Public Schools Foundation and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation planned to host Family Outdoor Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Wild Horse Park, but it looks like it’ll be rained out, Director Rhonda Hurst said.

There is a 90 percent chance for rain Saturday and thunderstorms are expected for the whole day, according to weather.com.

The event isn’t canceled, but Hurst said most of the booths have already pulled out because they don’t want to get their merchandise wet. Archery will also not be available because the nets will be too heavy if they get wet, she said.

Committee members will still be on site to talk about the foundation, and if the rain lets up or stops the fishing clinic will still be hosted.