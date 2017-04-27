Mustang listed in top 10 safest cities
Mustang is one of the top 10 safest cities in Oklahoma, a study shows.
The city was recently ranked No. 8 by The National Council for Home Safety and Security.
“It’s a great honor and I think it’s reflective of how our citizens hopefully feel when they return to Mustang at the end of the day,” City Manager Tim Rooney said. “We have a focus on a family environment here and we have people that look out for each other.”
The National Council for Home Safety and Security compiled the list of the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma by reviewing the most recent Federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Report statistics, as well as population data and internal research.
The list doesn’t include any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI or that have populations less than 5,000.
The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes, including aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery, and property crimes, including burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft, per 100,000 people.
The number of crimes were weighted to determine the safest cities. Violent crimes accounted for 70 percent of the total due to their severity and property crimes accounted for 30 percent.
Mustang was not only listed as one of the safest cities, but also is surrounded by other cities listed in the top 50.
Four out of nine cities included in Canadian County are on the list.
The complete list of the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma is as follows:
1. Piedmont
2. Owasso
3. Vinita
4. Lone Grove
5. Coweta
6. Blanchard
7. Tuttle
8. Mustang
9. Bixby
10. Blackwell
11. Collinsville
12. Edmond
13. Weatherford
14. Choctaw
15. Guymon
16. Broken Arrow
17. Alva
18. Yukon
19. Tecumseh
20. Noble
21. Claremore
22. Perry
23. Harrah
24. Skiatook
25. Glenpool
26. Moore
27. Newcastle
28. The Village
29. Sulphur
30. El Reno
31. Clinton
32. Bartlesville
33. Sapulpa
34. Elk City
35. Cushing
36. Holdenville
37. Altus
38. Bethany
39. Guthrie
40. Henryetta
41. Wagoner
42. Grove
43. Stillwater
44. Sand Springs
45. Enid
46. Warr Acres
47. Woodward
48. Chickasha
49. Midwest City
50. Purcell