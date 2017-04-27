Mustang listed in top 10 safest cities

Mustang is one of the top 10 safest cities in Oklahoma, a study shows.

The city was recently ranked No. 8 by The National Council for Home Safety and Security.

“It’s a great honor and I think it’s reflective of how our citizens hopefully feel when they return to Mustang at the end of the day,” City Manager Tim Rooney said. “We have a focus on a family environment here and we have people that look out for each other.”

The National Council for Home Safety and Security compiled the list of the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma by reviewing the most recent Federal Bureau of Investigation Uniform Crime Report statistics, as well as population data and internal research.

The list doesn’t include any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI or that have populations less than 5,000.

The cities were ranked based on the number of reported violent crimes, including aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery, and property crimes, including burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft, per 100,000 people.

The number of crimes were weighted to determine the safest cities. Violent crimes accounted for 70 percent of the total due to their severity and property crimes accounted for 30 percent.

Mustang was not only listed as one of the safest cities, but also is surrounded by other cities listed in the top 50.

Four out of nine cities included in Canadian County are on the list.

The complete list of the top 50 safest cities in Oklahoma is as follows:

1. Piedmont

2. Owasso

3. Vinita

4. Lone Grove

5. Coweta

6. Blanchard

7. Tuttle

8. Mustang

9. Bixby

10. Blackwell

11. Collinsville

12. Edmond

13. Weatherford

14. Choctaw

15. Guymon

16. Broken Arrow

17. Alva

18. Yukon

19. Tecumseh

20. Noble

21. Claremore

22. Perry

23. Harrah

24. Skiatook

25. Glenpool

26. Moore

27. Newcastle

28. The Village

29. Sulphur

30. El Reno

31. Clinton

32. Bartlesville

33. Sapulpa

34. Elk City

35. Cushing

36. Holdenville

37. Altus

38. Bethany

39. Guthrie

40. Henryetta

41. Wagoner

42. Grove

43. Stillwater

44. Sand Springs

45. Enid

46. Warr Acres

47. Woodward

48. Chickasha

49. Midwest City

50. Purcell