Mustang Chamber of Commerce members came together last Thursday for a “Boot Scootin’” good time.

The Boot Scootin’ Boogie Banquet included a silent auction, jail & bail, dinner, awards, entertainment and a live auction.

Entertainment included dancers Todd and Karen Wilson, DJ and host David Whitmore and a Lip Sync Battle.

Awards presented were to Wade Huckabay of All American Bank for the 2017 Mustang Hall of Fame, Dr. Sean McDaniel of Mustang Public Schools as the 2017 Mustang Ambassador, Dr. Kevin Green of Green Family Chiropractic as the 2017 Outstanding Chamber Member, Weichert Realtors – Main Edge as the 2017 Outstanding Large Business, and Davis Accounting as the 2017 Outstanding Small Business.

The Chamber said goodbye to three board members during Thursday’s banquet, including Sherry Poage, Robert Crout and Boone Von Tungeln.