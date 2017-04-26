Yukon Review is excited to introduce new staff writer Terry Groover

Everyone has a story to tell, and I want you to let me tell your story.

I’m excited to be the newest member of the Yukon Review staff, and I’m looking forward to getting to know you, your family and your community.

Community journalism has been my passion for more than three decades. I love writing about people. And yes, everyone has a story to tell.

While I’ve lived in the area for the past 11 years, I’m still learning about Yukon.

I know Yukon is one of the fastest growing communities in Oklahoma. I know it has a great school system with terrific students, athletes and musicians.

I know Yukon is like many others where city government is both loved and hated.

I know Yukon’s business owners are looking for every opportunity to thrive, despite the state’s sluggish economy.

But there is much that I don’t know about Yukon.

What makes Yukon such a draw for families who are looking for a new home?

What do you love about Yukon? What are your concerns?

This is where I need your help. Tell me about your community. Tell me how I can help.

I can’t always promise that I will be successful, but I can guarantee you that I will try.

The Yukon Review has been around for more than 50 years reporting on the everyday life of the community.

My goal is to continue that tradition, and with your help we can be successful.

I can be reached at 354-5264 or by email at tgroover@theyukonreview.com.

Let me tell your story.