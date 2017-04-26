New Yukon store brings family together

Bohemian’s, a new store located at 10 West Main Suite 140, is focused on family and community.

Owner Rebel Knight opened Bohemian’s on March 11 and hosted their grand opening on March 25 during Yukon’s Birthday Bash.

Bohemian’s has a unique, old-soul feel and offers gifts, antiques and collectibles.

“We’re just kind of a mixture of things,” Knight said. “We sell everything.”

Bohemian’s sells antiques, glassware, furniture, old toys, quilts and blankets, candy, LipSense and more.

Knight’s daughter, Jessica Fuentes, also has her nail salon within Bohemian’s, and there also is a jewelry repair woman who makes and repairs jewelry.

She previously owned Elements Beadery in Bethany.

Knight described the store’s price range as medium, which she said they’ve gotten multiple positive comments on.

Knight said they’ve had a good response.

“It just continues to get better every week,” she said.

Bohemian’s has gotten positive feedback on Square and on Facebook, Knight said.

“We’re doing really well,” she said.

Knight previously worked for a store similar to Bohemian’s in Bethany, but every time they got settled somewhere they would move to a new building, which was frustrating.

Knight has lived in Yukon for more than 40 years and decided it was time to open her own store.

A friend owned The Treasure Chest in Mustang so that’s how she got into stores with Bohemian’s atmosphere and types of items.

Knight has been married to her husband for 30 years and has four children. Three of four of her children live in Yukon, and her father also moved to Yukon about four years ago.

“Everybody is close,” she said.

This is Knight’s first time to own a store.

Knight’s family also has a commercial roofing company that she runs the books for, and she got to raise her children while running the company, which she said is her favorite part about owning Bohemian’s.

“It means a lot because my daughter can raise her kids and not have to worry about having daycare and she can get her business going in here,” Knight said. “It’s so important to be around your children when they’re young because it goes so fast. A lot of people don’t have that opportunity.”

Knight said Bohemian’s a family run and family like business. Customers should expect friendliness first and foremost when they come into the store because they “talk a lot.”

There aren’t a lot of stores left in the Yukon- or Mustang-area like Bohemian’s, Knight said, and she’s had some people say “Yukon can’t support this kind of store.”

“You just don’t know people in Yukon because they’ve been amazing. They’re just really friendly when they come in and they’re willing to pull in the parking lot and see what’s going on in here,” she said. “And I love the fact that now Snyder’s is no longer just sitting here empty. I used to bring my kids here to go grocery shopping. It’s kind of crazy, but it’s nice to see this area. I think it’ll help Main Street and pull people in to go shopping because everybody goes to Garth Brooks (Boulevard). It’s good for Yukon. We need to support Route 66 and the Main Street more.”

Bohemian’s is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.