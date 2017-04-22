Meet Hailee Thompson: Queen of Yukon High School

Going into the semester finals this past December, Yukon High School senior Hailee Thompson had one thing on her mind, the letter A.

Hailee was on the fringe between an A and B in several of her Advanced Placement classes she was taking and in order for her to earn Valedictorian status, she had to make A’s in all of those classes.

Accomplish that goal she did, as Hailee went on to make A’s in every one of those AP courses and earn that highest of honors as a Valedictorian at Yukon High School for the Class of 2017.

“It was a pretty amazing feeling after I realized I had done it,” Hailee said. “I had a lot of people supporting me and making sure I didn’t feel much pressure. It’s a great feeling because I know I worked long and hard for it.”

In order to be a Valedictorian at YHS, the student must make A’s in all of his or her classes, including 15 pre-AP and AP courses. Those requirements must be fulfilled by the end the fall semester of his or her senior year.

For most stellar students at the high school level, everything that’s required to be named a Valedictorian would take up so much time, there usually wouldn’t be much energy saved up for anything else.

However, Hailee has proved that theory completely wrong.

The YHS senior is not only a Class of 2017 Valedictorian, but she is the Senior Class President, on the Yukon High School Student Council and is a member of the girls varsity golf team, which is having a solid year on the links.

Hailee signed her letter of intent to play golf at Southern Nazarene University on Wednesday afternoon at Yukon High School, which is a pretty impressive accomplishment when you realize she decided to get back into golf a little more than two years ago as a sophomore.

She was an athletic trainer as a freshman for football, girls basketball and track but decided to make the transition into golf going into her sophomore year in school.

The YHS senior had played golf when she was younger for one year but nothing more than that.

Hailee purchased her clubs a week before the tryouts, but she didn’t let that stop her, as she made the team and has been a part of the girls varsity golf team since she was a sophomore.

She wanted to keep being an athletic trainer and play golf but she quickly realized that would have been impossible to balance everything, so she made the decision to drop the athletic training and focus on everything else.

The Yukon High School phenom has never made a B on a report card in her entire life and has a weighted grade point average of 4.5.

She said there has been many nights that she will stay up until 2 or 3 in the morning studying for school and then get up at 5 or 6 in the morning to go and play in a golf tournament.

“That’s probably not the healthiest thing to do,” Hailee said laughing. “But it was what I had to do. I wanted to focus a lot on golf this year. Every year has been fun for me in golf, especially my sophomore year because we were just learning and getting into it. This year is different because we are having a really good year. It’s more serious this year and it has been a lot of fun so far.”

When it comes to her golf game, Hailee said she likes one surprising aspect of the sport that most people find irritating.

“I like to putt,” Hailee said. “I know that’s not a lot of people’s favorite type of golf shot, but I like the feeling of draining a 20 or 30-foot putt and having everyone ask, ‘How did she do that?’. Driving off of the tee is pretty fun too, especially when you hit it really well.”

Hailee said her longest drive is around 210 or 220-yards.

However, she said she is not a fan of every type of golf shot.

“Chipping is my least favorite,” Hailee said. “It can get pretty frustrating around the greens.”

As she goes to SNU next year, Hailee will begin her collegiate academic career in a field that might surprise most people.

“I want to go into graphic design,” Hailee said. “I’m pretty creative and I like marketing, so I would love the idea of owning my business someday or working in graphic design for a big company. I just know I want to do something I love and give it my all. I am the type of person that if I’m determined to do something, I am going to do it. If I could get into some event planning combined with graphic design, that would be a lot of fun.”

Other than graphic design, there is another career choice that Hailee admitted she is interested in pursuing down the road.

“I wouldn’t mind going into politics,” Hailee said. “On the local level, not a national level. I would like to be a state senator.”

There is one state senator that covers the Yukon area that Hailee has gotten to know pretty well.

“(State senator) Stephanie Bice is awesome,” Hailee said. “I’ve visited with her quite a bit and even some about me getting into politics down the road.”

The next month or so until school is out, Hailee’s schedule is going to be more than hectic. She will have four AP finals, golf state tournament and prom all in one week. She will also be required to give a speech at graduation.

As Class President, she has been responsible for every senior activity outside of project graduation.

With all of those different things on her plate this year, Hailee said she never thought she would have a job but through a unique hobby of hers, she was able to land a pretty fun job when she has free time.

Hailee is a face-painter for the Oklahoma City Thunder through Creative Key Entertainment. Hailee said she loves to draw and a woman she knew got her into face painting and brought her on board with Creative Key Entertainment, who are contracted with the Thunder.

For every home game this past season, Hailee has been showing up two hours before tip-off and face painting Thunder fans for four hours inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena. Once her shift is over, she has the option of leaving or watching the rest of the game with the rest of the Thunder fans.

“That has been such a great experience,” Hailee said. “I honestly never thought I would have a job but it’s hard to call this a job because it is so much fun. It’s sad that the season will be over soon.”

As her high school life comes to an end in about a month, Hailee undoubtedly has an amazing future in whatever avenue she decides to pursue with her career and she will make her hometown proud.

However, there is no question that this year, Hailee Thompson is the Queen of Yukon High School.