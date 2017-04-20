Yukon middle schooler wins state-wide poem contest

Candace Griffith, a student at Yukon Middle School, won first place in the sixth through eighth grade category of the Oklahoma Poem Contest.

The Rural Oklahoma Museum of Poetry (ROMP) began conducting a statewide poetry contest to honor Oklahoma and to encourage people to write poetry.

The contest is free and open to any Oklahoma residents from kindergarten to adult who write an original poem that describes Oklahoma.

The 2017 winners of the contest came from all over the state.

Griffith was one of only three first place winners.

Other winners came from Tulsa, Locust Grove, Mustang, Bartlesvilla, Jay, and Perry.

The winners were awarded cash prizes, medals and certificates at Wonder City Wordfest, the annual poetry celebration conducted by ROMP. This year for the first time in the four years of the festival, it took place both at ROMP and at Wonder City Coffee in Locust Grove.

The winning poems can be found at the museum website: ROMPoetry.com. The poem contest is an annual event, with entries always due on April 1.

April is National Poetry Month. ROMP, open since 2012, celebrates poetry during this month and every month. The museum is a 501(c)(3) charity organization that exists on donations and proceeds from the ROMP Rummage Store in downtown Locust Grove.

Information submitted by Shaun Perkins, director of ROMP.